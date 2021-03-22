ideal for content creators

A new collection of laptops arrives in the HP Envy family. You know, this is one of the HP ranges with the best design and the best finishes. HP itself sees its new product family as designed for content creators. Let’s get to know the Envy X360 15 and the Envy 17 better.

New from HP Envy with AMD Ryzen 5000 and 11th Gen Intel

In the end, the lack of events transforms the presentation of the devices into something bland and that we know little about. The truth is that HP has introduced two new teams from the Envy family, a convertible and a conventional laptop.

As you might already assume, the Envy X360 is a convertible that can be placed in different positions. In addition, it has a screen-to-body ratio of 88.75% and the possibility of having a 4K OLED display. Inside, we have the option of choosing between an AMD Ryzen 7 processor or an eleventh-generation Intel processor. If we want dedicated graphics, it will be the NVIDIA MX450.

On the other hand, the Envy 17 is a mobile workstation for creativity. It offers a ratio of 86.3% and the possibility of having a 4K screen. In this case, we are limited to the latest generation Intel processors and NVIDIA MX450 graphics.

This team stands out compared to the convertible for its 32 GB of RAM and 1 TB of SSD disk. Additionally, we can calibrate the screen control and it has a 19% larger trackpad than its predecessors.

It should be noted that HP is trying to be more careful with the environment and that these laptops use plastics collected from the ocean. In addition, its packaging is environmentally friendly by using wood fibers from recycled materials and does not use plastic. The Envy x360 has a starting price of $ 750 in its AMD variant and 900 in the Intel version while the Envy 17 goes up to $ 1,250.