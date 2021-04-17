‘Ideas Factory by FUE’ is back, the biggest hackathon of university entrepreneurship

The biggest entrepreneurship and innovation hackathon in the academic field, Ideas Factory by FUE, returns in April to Alfonso X El Sabio University with an online format, adapted to new circumstances, but with the same promotion dynamic. of idea generation.

Ideas Factory by FUE is an initiative of Fundacin Universidad-Empresa, an online entrepreneurship event where students present their new and innovative idea and turn it into reality, accompanied by mentors and professionals who will guide them through the process.

“The aim is to awaken the entrepreneurial spirit and to realize the most innovative and disruptive ideas of university students,” explains Carmen Palomino, director of operations at Fundacin Universidad-Empresa (FUE).

This edition will take place from April 15 to 17, online, and will have the participation of various mentors and professionals who will be in charge of evaluating and supporting the most disruptive business ideas.

During 48 intensive hours, participants will share their ideas, design a business plan, a cost structure, a presentation to potential mentors, a marketing plan and the feasibility of the projects presented.

“Not only is novelty of ideas promoted, but other aspects such as teamwork, oral communication, learning by doing or soft skills, which are so important for the job market, are also promoted, ”says Palomino.

During the previous edition of Ideas Factory by FUE held in 2019 at the Autonomous University of Madrid, 116 innovative ideas were generated from 32 different diplomas and specialties and more than 700 students from UAM schools and faculties have participated with their proposals.

Until April 12, all university students interested in participating can send their ideas through the following website: https://www.ideasfactory.es/uax/

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital