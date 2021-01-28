identical twins share sex: strange: twin sisters marry twin brothers, now will be mothers of sons – virginia identical twins who married identical twins are both pregnant share their gender

Strong points:

There is a wonderful unfolding of two twin sisters and two twin brothers from America. These two sisters from Virginia went through all stages of life together and were born together and completed their education together at the same Ki Hvirginia school and college.

A strange surprise of two twin sisters and two twin brothers emerged. In fact, these two sisters from the state of Virginia in America have gone through all stages of their lives together. She was first born together. I finished my studies at the same school and the same college simultaneously Then married two twin brothers who looked alike in the same lodge. And now these two sisters are also pregnant together.

Not only that, the two recently revealed the gender of the baby in an Instagram post and said the two will give birth to the boy. To some, this story may seem filmed, but it is a reality. Twin sisters Brittany and Briana Dean Salyers are married to twin brothers Josh and Jeremy Salyers. Britney and Breena, 33, have a joint Instagram account, which has more than 84,000 followers.

Wedding in the same pavilion, wearing the same dress

Displaying the photo in the same dress, the two sisters said they would be giving birth to a ‘boy’. Photos of the two are going very viral on social media. These two sisters got married in August 2018. The story of their meeting with their husbands is also different. In fact, every year there is a special fair for twins in America. At the same show, Brittany and Briana first met Josh and Jeremy Salyers, 35, in 2017.

About six months after this meeting, the two brothers proposed to them and then in August 2018 they were married in the same pavilion in Ohio, wearing the same dress. Around this time, these two couples had a ‘Baywatch’ themed photoshoot, which was enjoyed by their fans on social media. Sharing the story of her pregnancy, Kapal said our children will not only be cousins ​​and sisters, but they will also be part of a fairly informative story. Posting a joint article, the couple said that now we don’t wait for that moment when the twin couple’s baby will come into this world and find everything completely different.