identifying-one-of-the-causes-of-parkinson's-opens-the-door-to-new-treatments

A neurologist points to scanned images of a human brain. sudok1 (Getty Images / iStockphoto)

A new scientific advance gives new possibilities to the treatment of Parkinson’s. This disease, the second most common neurodegenerative pathology after Alzheimer’s, affects more than 160.000 Spanish people (000. 000 new cases every year) and seven million in the world, according to the Spanish Parkinson’s Federation. Patricia González-Rodríguez, a scientist from Arcos de la Frontera (Cádiz) and trained at the University of Seville, has continued at the Northwestern University of Chicago the career that she began at the Institute of Biomedicine of Seville (IBiS). This Wednesday heads in Nature one of those fundamental investigations. The work shows how defects in the brain’s mitochondrial complex 1, necessary for the survival of neurons that produce dopamine and whose absence or dysfunction produces their destruction, generate a slow but continuous progression of Parkinson’s disease. The finding also identifies therapeutic targets to slow down and even reverse the disease.

José López Barneo, Professor of Physiology from the Faculty of Medicine of Seville and also a researcher at IBIS, he is a co-author of the research and explains how Parkinson’s is generated by the “death of many neurons, but especially the most important ones, those of the gray matter of the brain that they generate dopamine ”, a neurotransmitter essential for the body’s motor function. The consequences of this neuronal death are translated into the tremors and rigidity that show the first symptoms of Parkinson’s disease, “the characteristic motor syndrome of the disease.”

The scientist comments that “mitochondria had long been associated with with Parkinson’s disease, but the pathogenesis, the causes of the disease, how it occurs and how neurons die, is not well understood ”. “Discovering it”, adds López Barneo, “can generate medications that would target the cause of the disease, not just the symptoms.”

The Andalusian scientist adds that “the absence of an adequate model to test this hypothesis has generated confusion in the field of Parkinson’s, without knowing whether the defects of the mitochondrial complex 1 were a cause or consequence of the disease.” The research led by Rodríguez-González demonstrates this for the first time and identifies that dysfunction in this area of ​​the brain comes first.

This is one of the most relevant findings of this research. Studies of the brains of the deceased had identified the presence of neuronal death in the substantia nigra of the brain, the main dopamine-producing center. According to López Borneo, “it was thought that there was a relationship with Parkinson’s, but there was no direct evidence that this was the case.”

To date, it is the first known animal model that mimics Parkinson’s in people Patricia González-Rodríguez, researcher at Northwestern University of Chicago

The investigation Given the obvious limitation to perform it on humans, it has been possible thanks to the use of a murine model (mouse) in which the key gene for the formation of the mitochondrial complex 1, Ndufs2, has been eliminated. It has been done selectively to analyze the consequences of its suppression in the substantia nigra. Its absence has triggered a progressive Parkinson’s disease with similar characteristics to that generated in a person suffering from complex dysfunction.

According to López Barneo, “this model shows, for the first time, that complex 1 is absolutely necessary for the survival of these neurons and that its absence produces their progressive destruction, not abruptly, but over several weeks or months . It is very similar to the course of the disease that occurs in humans ”. González-Rodríguez adds: “To date, it is the first known animal model that mimics Parkinson’s in people.”

The Andalusian scientist clarifies that the pathology affects first, in the neurons that produce dopamine, the axon, the elongated and thin structure that transmits the electrochemical impulse to another nerve cell. Subsequently, they alter the soma, the spherical cell body that contains the nucleus. And both affectations are necessary. In this sense, González-Rodríguez clarifies: “For more than 30 years , the prevailing view has been that the cardinal motor symptoms of Parkinson’s are caused by depletion of dopamine in the axons. However, we conclude that the lack of dopamine in the soma is also necessary for parkinsonism (abnormal movements) to occur ”.

Neurons are potentially salvageable before they end up dying and there is a very wide window to therapy. It could be reversible at some point José López Barneo, Professor of Physiology of the Faculty of Medicine of Seville and also a researcher at IBIS

The investigation of the process is also relevant because, according to López Barneo, “neurons do not die when this complex fails, but they start to malfunction”: “They are still alive for adaptive mechanisms, but with changes in their function that give rise to a series of alterations that appear over time. ”

This latency opens up a huge therapeutic field because it allows new approaches, since the loss of dopamine in the striatum of the brain produces initial symptoms that do not appear with the motor alterations characteristic of Parkinson’s. According to López Barneo, “neurons are potentially salvageable before they end up dying and there is a very wide window to therapy. It could be reversible at some point. ”

Patricia González-Rodríguez, at the Northwestern University of Chicago

In this sense, the main author of the research specifies that “dopaminergic neurons affected by Parkinson’s disease lose some of their properties and change their metabolism, but for a long time they do not die, that is, they could reactivate (recover), contrary to what it was thought until now. ”

Currently, levodopa, a dopamine substitute molecule, is used as a treatment. and a great reversibility of the disease has been observed both in the mouse models used and in initial cases of the disease in humans. But the new research opens the way that this is not the only way, but it expands the possibilities to other mechanisms and compounds to slow the progression of the disease and reverse its effects.

New clinical trial

González-Rodríguez advances in this sense the beginning of a new clinical trial with patients in collaboration with Michael Kapplit, neurosurgeon at Weill Cornell Medical College (New York) and also co-author of the research: “This gene therapy will be aimed at treating the soma of the neurons instead of the axons as had been done mostly until now.”

Zak Doric and Ken Nakamura, from the Gladstone Institute of Neurological Diseases in San Francisco (USA) outside the research, stand out in an analysis, also published in Nature , that González-Rodríguez’s work “provides an exquisite description detailed information on the progression of neurodegeneration associated with mitochondrial dysfunction and its impact on movement and neuronal function in mouse models ”. However, they believe that research based on the deletion of the mitochondrial complex, “does not recapitulate all aspects of the disease.”

In this sense, they highlight that there are people with deficits in the function of complex 1 due to mutations in the Ndufs2 gene, who do not develop Parkinson’s disease, but other neurological disorders, such as Leigh syndrome, which are associated with the deterioration of non-dopaminergic neurons. In this sense, they clarify: “It is likely that, in sporadic Parkinson’s disease, complex I dysfunction is combined with other genetic and environmental factors to produce toxicity in dopaminergic neurons in the substantia nigra.”

However, both scientists consider that the developed model “represents one of the best of sporadic Parkinson’s disease currently available”. And they conclude: “It will not only allow the study of the role of complex 1 deficiency in the disease, but it will also provide a model with which to evaluate the potential of therapeutic strategies.”

You can follow MATTER on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram , or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter .