IE University and Amazon promote the digitization of SMEs in Spain with free online training programs

IE University and Amazon today launched their free online training programs for small and medium-sized businesses and entrepreneurs who want to train or expand their knowledge in strategy and digital commerce to start or increase their online sales in Spain and internationally (https: // amazon -despega.ie.edu/). This project is part of the Amazon Despega program, whose objective is to promote the growth and digitization of more than 50,000 SMEs in Spain after the pandemic, and enable both SMEs with little digital experience and to those who wish to start their digital journey, to deepen subjects as broad and relevant as the development of a business plan, the development of a digital marketing strategy, social networks to increase the online presence, the keys to commercial management or questions on financing and export.

The program developed by IE University and Amazon offers companies two training paths according to their needs and degree of digitization, with a series of modules taught by professors from IE University and experts in e-commerce, easy to follow and learn. In this way, participants will have the opportunity to follow the courses in a flexible way and according to their pace and availability. Upon completion of the training, participants will receive a certificate attesting to completion of the course. In addition, they will also have a supportive community where they can interact and share their questions and knowledge with each other, in order to promote learning.

“We are expecting a lot from the launch of the Despega project, which we have developed in collaboration with Amazon and some of its collaborators. At this time, it is important that we work together to explore and realize new opportunities for small and medium businesses, so that they return to the path of growth. E-commerce and digital skills are more than ever a way to accelerate their recovery, and quality online education allows us to help achieve these goals. »Says Martin Rodrguez Jugo, director of IE Publishing and Executive Education Online at IE University.

“Through Despega, we want to make the resources, tools and training available to Spanish SMEs to promote their digitalization in the current situation so that they can open new sales channels, either through Amazon or by themselves , or with other online services that allow them to develop their activities, not only in Spain but also outside our borders ”, says Ryan Frank, head of Amazon Marketplace in Spain.

“Selling online allows you to quickly and efficiently reach many more customers and reach other international markets without having to make a significant financial investment,” says Jorge Campos Lamas, founding partner of Earwaves, the Spanish brand. sports equipment. “The situation we are experiencing is forcing many companies to go digital and we believe it is the right time to take the leap online with the help of experts in the world of e-commerce. We encourage all SMEs and entrepreneurs who wish to start their digital journey as soon as possible and with all the guarantees of success to register for Amazon Despega training courses, ”adds co-founder Ricardo Garca.

The Amazon Despega program offers SMEs and entrepreneurs who enroll in the program other benefits and initiatives, including a series of one-week intensive courses also designed by IE University, virtual academies and seminars to present the worldwide online sales and export companies organized by institutions such as ICEX Espaa Exportacin e Inversiones, CEPYME, AECOC, among others. In addition, they can benefit from an advisory service from the SME growth program, CRECEPYME. Since the launch of the Despega program in September this year, Amazon and its partners have hosted 13 virtual academies and webinars. The next virtual academies organized in collaboration with SEUR will take place from November 19. You can register at the following link and visit www.amazon.es/despega to get more information on the following training programs.

