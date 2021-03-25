IE University and Deloitte sign agreement to promote talent in the company

The two organizations will lead different initiatives to promote the talent of EI students and alumni

March 24, 2021



IE Talent & Careers and Deloitte have signed a collaboration agreement for the implementation of different initiatives that allow the promotion of talents among IE students and alumni and the joint contribution to the training of the workforce in the field of the company.

Through this agreement, IE positions itself as a source of talent among the group of current and past students, from more than 140 countries, for all the profiles required in the different service lines and industries of Deloitte.

“Deloitte Spain has always been a great ally of IE, as evidenced by the large community of IE alumni who work for the consulting firm. The strategic agreement we have just signed will give Deloitte the opportunity to access a series of premium services from IE Talent & Careers to be able to attract in a personalized way the best talents of IE University and its various masters for all fields. of Deloitte in Spain, ”said Alessandra Aloisio, director of employer relations and partnerships at IE.

Luis Lpez, Director of Talent Area at Deloitte, recognizes the exceptional role that IE has played and continues to play in higher education nationally and internationally, training managers and young talent. “At Deloitte, we reinforce our commitment to continue to be a benchmark for employment opportunities and for future professionals to develop their talent and potential. In that sense, IE students will have direct access to one of the best organizations to work for ”.

Joint agreement

The deal comes to fruition at Deloitte, providing EI students and alumni with knowledge of their specific job openings, based on the education, experience and skills required for the various vacancies.

In addition, Deloitte will establish links between its international offices and IE Talent & Careers; and support the IE Young Corporate program.

For its part, IE Talent & Careers provides Deloitte with contacts with other stakeholders, with other relevant projects related to talent development and promotes the participation of Deloitte spokespersons in the events of the educational organization.

