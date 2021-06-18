IEC Barometer | PP returns to reduce distances with a PSOE that continues to decline and United We can grow

Posted: Friday June 18 2021 1:47 PM

The opinion barometer of the Center for Sociological Research for the month of June, carried out in the midst of the controversy over pardons to prisoners in the trial, keeps the PSOE in the lead although the PP cuts the disadvantage again and is already only 3, 5 points. socialists.

Thus, the PSOE scores an estimated vote of 27.4%, half a point lower than the previous month, and the PP climbs to 23.9%, half a point higher than in May.