If a person takes the 1st dose of Covasin, take the 2nd Covishield. Read here – Whidbey Daily News

Health News in Hindi: In the country, two vaccines are used as medicine for corona, most of which are over 18 years of age. Talking about these vaccines, people over the age of 45 have been given the maximum dose of covacin. Currently, Covishield is being used the most. Until now it was ensured that the mood of the person who felt it would be the same. The vaccine given in the first dose will be given in the second dose. On Monday, the head of the National Technical Advisory Group on COVID Vaccination and the COVID-19 Working Group, N.K.

NK Arora said the country plans to test whether mixing vaccine doses from two different manufacturers helps boost the immune response to the virus.

“India may soon start testing the possibility of combining two different doses of the COVID vaccine to see if the combination enhances the immune response to the virus,” the head of the central panel said. Helps to give. “

Arora further said that by August, India will get 20 to 25 vaccine doses per month and other manufacturing units or 5 to 60 million doses from abroad. “The aim is to vaccinate 10 million people every day,” he said.

The Center recently denied the “adverse effect” of taking a second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine as a second dose, saying “further investigation and understanding” is needed before a strong opinion can be formed.

The clarification came after 20 people from Siddharthnagar district of Uttar Pradesh, who were given covishield in the first dose, were mistakenly given covacin. According to the existing guidelines, both doses given to the beneficiaries should be the same vaccine.

Currently, Covishield and Covacin – two vaccines manufactured by SII of Bharat Biotech – India are used as part of the Covid-19 vaccination program for people in India. The Russian-made Sputnik V is the third vaccine approved by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for emergency use and is being used in some private hospitals.

