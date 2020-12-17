Updated: Thursday, December 17, 2020 12:10 PM

The former president of the government, José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, played down the episode of tension between the minister spokesman of the government, María Jesús Montero, and the vice-president Pablo Iglesias which took place yesterday in a room of the Congress of deputies after the end of the control session to the executive.

“If I counted what is said in the Council of Ministers …”, admitted the former president, who assured in an interview with Public Mirror that “there is neither government, nor of a color or another “, that” there is no discussion between the economic part and the social part “.

“Have we forgotten what happened with Felipe González and Alfonso Guerra? Between Margallo and Soraya?” Asked the former president, who assured that “it is the coalition government and that it will last all the legislative body time “.

In the same vein, Isa Serra, spokesman for Podemos in the Madrid Assembly, said: “A drama of something small is happening,” said the policy of the purple formation, which has assured that “internal criticism must be normalized. carry out social policies”.

For his part, entering the Assembly in Madrid, Ángel Gabilondo (PSOE Madrid) stressed that it is good that there is internal controversy, but “giving an image of union”. “I do not like these images to stage the internal division,” he added to the media.

“Listen, you are stubborn”

The controversy was sparked by statements by a photographer from Europa Press who assured, after capturing the images he is showing at the moment, that Montero and Iglesias had a tense conversation about the differences between Podemos and the PSOE on stopping evictions.

As the agency’s photographer, who spoke of some tension between the two, explained, the conversation lasted about 15 minutes and the finance minister said goodbye to Vice President Iglesias saying “look, you are stubborn “.

Sources close to Minister Montero tell LaSexta that it was a cordial conversation between government colleagues. “They got along well and continue to get along,” added the same sources. Also in Podemos, they assure that it was not a fight, but an absolutely normal conversation on a subject on which they do not agree.