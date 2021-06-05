“If India has a roadmap, we can talk about Kashmir,” Imran Khan said – Whidbey Daily News

The Pak PM reiterated that the old situation in Kashmir can be re-established only when we sit together on the Kashmir issue.

Islamabad. Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan is ready to hold talks with India on Kashmir once again. According to Imran Khan, if India has a roadmap for Kashmir, they are ready to talk. With this, the Pak PM reiterated that the old situation in Kashmir can be re-established only when we sit together on the Kashmir issue.

Offered conditional negotiations

Ever since Article 0 was deleted in Kashmir, the pressure of fundamentalists on Pakistan’s PM Imran Khan has been increasing. This is the reason why he chants the raga of Kashmir from time to time. This time he has offered conditional talks to India. According to media reports, Imran Khan said that if India has a roadmap on Kashmir in any way, they are ready to talk. There has been no reaction from India so far following the statement by the Pakistani Prime Minister.

Section 0 370 was removed

It may be noted that on August 5, 2019, the Government of India removed Article 370 giving special status to Jammu and Kashmir. With this, Jammu and Kashmir was divided into two Union Territories, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Imran Khan said that if Pakistan re-established relations with India, it would be like moving away from Kashmiris.