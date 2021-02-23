“If it isn’t for regulating rents or improving pensions, then what is it for?”

Updated: Tuesday, February 23, 2021 12:09 PM

Published on: 02/23/2021 12:06 PM

The PSOE and United We Can have always maintained that the coalition government will not break up despite disagreements between the two parties, motivated by the Zerolo law, “democratic normality” or the minimum living income.

However, the regulation of the rental price is a red line for purple training. In fact, this is the first time he has questioned the executive’s agreement in public. “If a coalition government is not used to regulate rents or increase pensions, what is it then?” Asked Gerardo Pisarello, MP for En Comú Podem.

And it is that at United We Can, the announcement that Minister Ábalos made on Monday surprised him. The person in charge of the Urbana Agenda ruled out regulating the price of rents and spoke of “incentives” to “bring houses to the market”. One thing that the formation led by Pablo Iglesias completely dismisses: it will not support, neither in the Council of Ministers nor in Congress a new law on housing if it does not include the regulation on which they have agreed.

Pisarello considers this change of mind to be “strange and sudden” because rent regulation was “a commitment that Sánchez had already made in 2017”. He also underlines that this measure benefits “from the support of the PSOE in the European Parliament”. “Rents are regulated in France, Germany, Sweden … and almost all these countries have a social housing stock of more than 20%. In Spain, this stock is 1%”, argued the deputy.

United We can show ‘deal’ to encourage small landlords and developers to build affordable housing, but they argue that ‘it is not enough’. In his opinion, no one “will find a single case where the housing problem has only been tackled with incentives”.

For his part, Pablo Iglesias acknowledged that “the government tenses up when agreements are violated” and recalled that he and Pedro Sánchez had signed “a series of commitments”.

Similarly, the purple party asked its coalition partner that if “the employers’ association and the real estate market are pressing, they say so clearly, because the citizens will support the government to comply with this measure”.

On a related note, they spoke to Más País, whom they call what happened “bad news,” although they recognize that with the PSOE “it rains in the wet.” They have said they were going to repeal the labor reform and the gag law and they didn’t do it either, “added Íñigo Errejón.