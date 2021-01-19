if the contagions are not stopped, “there will be no wave, it just will not stop”

Publication: Tuesday January 19, 2021 10:19 AM

From this midnight, the new restrictions are in effect in Castilla-La Mancha. The curfew has been brought forward to 10:00 p.m. (before, to 11:00 p.m.) and all municipalities are closed on the perimeter. A tightening of restrictions that aims to end the increase in coronavirus infections suffered in recent days.

However, the chairman of the board, Emiliano García-Page, insists that more needs to be done, and is one of the communities which asks the Health to allow the postponement of the curfew to 8:00 p.m. because the data reported in the last hours speak of an increase in cases and a worrying incidence. According to him, if this wave of infections is not stopped, “obviously the contagion will increase”: “There will be no wave, it will simply not stop”.

Another of the measures taken in Castilla-La Mancha directly affects the hospitality sector. They must close all non-essential establishments: retirement homes, bars and restaurants (inside and outside). However, these companies can opt for home delivery, but only until 10 p.m.

Likewise, the activity of other sectors is also suspended. In this way, gaming and betting rooms, gymnasiums and sports centers are closed. Only basic necessities will be sold in markets, such as shopping centers (the rest of the stores will have to close).

However, visits to residences, shelters and social health centers are also canceled, while the public to cinemas and theaters, during these ten days, will be prohibited from entering.

“We have no choice, there is no alternative, we have no other option,” García-Page said, announcing on Monday the measures that will be applied, in principle, for a period. ten days. According to the president, the hope lies in the fact that they will soon give results, especially after the experience of the areas in which it has already been applied: the executive ensures that in the integrated management of Manzanares care, by example, its approval has translated into a decrease in cases.