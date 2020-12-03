“If the evolution is different, it will have to be rethought”

What happens on the December bridge and until Christmas will condition the measures and restrictions applicable during the holidays. Spain has recorded a “continuous decline” in the incidence of the pandemic over the past four weeks, and although the Department of Health positively appreciates this trend, Fernando Simón, director of the Alert and Emergency Coordination Center health, warns: “On this bridge we can throw all the efforts of these months”.

This is what Simón wanted to clarify, who underlined that “the famous Christmas plan” is designed and valued for a situation like today’s (in terms of incidence) or not very different. In addition, with “minimum necessary measures” to control this period, which each Autonomous Community could extend if it considers it as such.

Then, explained the spokesperson for Health, “if the evolution is different, it will be necessary to rethink whether to maintain it”, or to change it, by putting more restrictive measures or by making the others more flexible, by depending on the evolution of the pandemic.

“Difficult” to reach the target of 25 incidents by Christmas

In addition, Simón explained that he sees “difficult” to reach before Christmas the objective of a cumulative incidence of 25 cases of coronavirus per 100,000 inhabitants. “We have a bridge that can generate a significant risk of transmission. It is possible that some territories get it, but not at the national level.”

The director of the CCAES conditions the reduction of the incidence on what happens during the bridge of the Constitution. “To a large extent, whether some territories will succeed will depend on what happens on the bridge. I hope we will go down but it is not easy to reach the goal before Christmas,” he stressed.