“If the law on memory was already in force, it would be applicable to the Camuñas”

Updated: Tuesday, July 20, 2021 6:37 PM

Posted: 20.07.2021 18:35

The judge and president of the FIBGAR foundation, Baltasar Garzón, who was the first magistrate to have investigated the crimes of the Franco regime in our country, considers that “if the law on memory was already in force”, the former minister and diplomat Ignacio Camuñas “would apply”.

This was stated in an interview this Tuesday in Más Vale Tarde with Hilario Pino, which you can see in the video above. But not only that, but Garzón indicated that “to assert at this point that there was no coup d’état on July 18, 1936 is not only to ignore history, but to denigrate all the victims. “.

“The Camuñas would do well to put ideology aside and understand what the construction of truth and memory is like as a fundamental basis for peaceful coexistence,” sniffed the magistrate.

Memory “present and future”

As to whether these opinions which lack truth and history are new and a sign of these times, Garzón felt that, really, Francoism in our country “was larvae, it never disappeared”.

This is why laws like the one approved on Tuesday in the Council of Ministers are important, because, in their eyes, “memory is present and future so that there is no repetition of any kind”.

“Education is essential to catch up with all that has been omitted so far”, he continued, and that is why he considers that such a legal text should have “happened a long time ago”, but that at least this law, “without being a panacea, honors the victims.” “Recognizing the victims is not a question of ideology but of justice”, he underlined.

It is not a question of “left or communism” but of “recognition”

Thus, according to him, the essence of the Memory Law “is to grant the status of victims, to recognize them and to punish their insults and denigration”. “The far right is on a very clear judicial roadmap which puts institutions at risk.”

Of course, the remoteness, the attack against democracy and against the good development of a country that wants to move forward “is not the act of the victims and of those who for so many decades have not given their recognized rights “. “It is not a question of the left or of communism or sectarianism”, he continued, but “there was no recognition or dignity of the victims”.

Because, as Garzón recalls, the first exhumation of a mass grave in Spain took place in 2000, 64 years after the coup and the start of the civil war. “And there hasn’t been a single exhumation in the presence of a judge or a prosecutor, and now, for the first time, it is required.”

“We have a very serious deficit when there are people like Camuñas who dare to speak this nonsense, who have no historical or academic correspondence. There is still something that transcends the left or the right.”