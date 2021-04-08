“If the planet warms up a bit, it will reduce cold deaths”

Publication: Thursday April 8, 2021 3:00 PM

Controversial statements by Vox’s spokesperson on the congressional committee that analyzes climate change. Francisco José Contreras underlined the fact that “the planet is warming up a bit, this would reduce cold deaths” because today “more people die from the cold than from the heat”.

The far-right party MP questioned the fact that climate change “has never been a threat to survival”, despite the evidence and the amount of studies that show otherwise.

In this sense, he stressed that “the effects must not be disastrous” if the average temperature of the planet “increases by 2.5 degrees”.

Very controversial statements which, although not surprisingly, as Vox has defended similar positions in recent years. In 2019, for example, he warned that the Climate Summit “has generated alarmism” and could “endanger jobs.”

During the campaign for the elections to the European Parliament, they demanded to stop “imposing regulations” in this regard. Jorge Buxadé demanded that they stop “blaming the Spaniards and Europeans for climate change”. He did this during an intervention at El Target by Ana Pastor.

At another point, the far-right party attacked activist Greta Thunberg, whom he accused of being “an impostor” and of devoting herself “to traveling the world like a king”.