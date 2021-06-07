If you want to lose weight with fat, drink a cumin-celery drink every day – Whidbey Daily News

Weight loss will be followed by fatigue and constant tiredness. But you will take this drink prepared from cumin-celery every day. So surely your weight will start to decrease in a few days.

People are gaining weight rapidly during the Corona period. Because most people are working from home. People do not even go out for fear of infection. In such a situation, it is becoming very difficult to control the weight in the absence of exercise. So stay home and drink this drink. Through which you will definitely lose weight.

Prepare like this-

You can consume this drink at home to lose weight. For this you take a teaspoon of cumin, a teaspoon of anise, a teaspoon of soda and a teaspoon of carom. Now put two glasses of water in the pot and keep it to boil. Add cumin, soda, anise and carom. When it boils well, add honey. Shake it lightly and drink. Taking it daily will help you lose weight. But drinking this drink on an empty stomach every day will be beneficial.

Strengthens the digestive power

Cumin has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Which also strengthens the digestive power. At the same time, it detoxifies your body. It also releases toxins from the body. Cumin water is a great way to lose weight.

Fiber and Minerals –

Anise is rich in fiber and antioxidants. It also contains plenty of minerals. So it is very helpful for reducing body fat. Anise is also considered to be very important for blood purification. Its consumption also reduces problems like constipation and bloating and also eliminates stomach related ailments.

Exercise every day – you have to control your weight. So with the above remedy, you must do 15 to 20 minutes of light exercise every day. This will also keep your fat low and your weight under control.