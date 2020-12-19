IFEMA receives the CEIM special prize for its 40 years in the service of business development

The Confederation of Businesses of Madrid (CEIM) presented the CEIM 2020 Business Awards yesterday, during a ceremony chaired by King Felipe VI, during which it recognized the work of three businesses in the Community of Madrid for their contribution. to economic and social development. of the region.

With Alvarez Gmez, SME of the Year Award, and Iberia, Emblematic Company Award, IFEMA received special recognition from CEIM for its 40 years of experience supporting the business world. Three emblematic companies that King Felipe VI encouraged to continue to look to the future with enthusiasm and determination.

Precisely, the Lifetime Achievement Award from IFEMA coincides with a year in which it celebrates its 40th anniversary and which began after a historic year end in terms of business and activity and with the finishing touches of having hosted and produced one of the events. the most important at the international level, like the COP25, which put IFEMA, Madrid and Spain in the spotlight of the world media. According to José Vicente de los Mozos, president of the executive committee of IFEMA, “his career has made him a symbol of Madrid, and one of its best ambassadors outside our borders, thanks to his commitment in Spain and with companies. and professionals from hundreds of productive sectors, as well as with citizens, who during these four decades have forged a relationship of value which has given a boost to the development of enterprises.

Likewise, De los Mozos assured that “the pride of IFEMA does not rest only on the merits of having succeeded through its efforts to place itself in a privileged position within the international trade fair and congress industry, but also in its commitment to the country at times of essential emergency services by putting itself at the service of society ”. From now on, “we are working on our own digital transformation, to face our return to activity by being more innovative, and with greater capacities to offer to companies”.

The CEIM awards, which this year were awarded in an exceptional context due to the current situation, “are of greater relevance because they represent the recognition of the merit of companies, large and small, which are traveling the path of transformation to continue to add value to society and leader of growth ”, as the president of CEIM, Miguel Garrido, underlined during the event.

The event was also attended by the Minister of Science and Innovation, Pedro Duque; the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Daz Ayuso; the mayor of Madrid, Jos Luis Martnez-Almeida; the president of the Madrid Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Services, ngel Asensio; the president of the CEOE, Antonio Garamendi, and the president of CEPYME, Gerardo Cuerva, among other authorities.

