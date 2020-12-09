IFEMA, recognized for its volunteer work in the emergency hospital

Today the winning projects of the 3rd Volunteering Prizes awarded annually by the Telefonica Foundation were announced, in the Corporate Volunteering category, the work carried out by IFEMA during the Emergency Hospital last March and April. .

The aim of these awards, which is to raise awareness and encourage voluntary action and to serve as catalysts for volunteering initiatives in Spain, has acquired particular relevance in a year marked by the pandemic in which the role volunteering was essential at best. hard.

In this context, the contribution of many IFEMA volunteers was appreciated, who organized themselves with full involvement in the care of health workers at the worst moment of the pandemic, in their entry and exit shifts. , by organizing changing rooms and uniforms, as well as to the sick who have been released by accompanying them or providing them with emotional support, among other many tasks indispensable in these difficult times. An exceptional energy situation in which IFEMA’s response was immediate, putting all its infrastructure, staff and logistics at the service to contribute to a real and urgent problem, setting up the IFEMA Covid hospital in one step record, coordinated with many different agents, and involving its staff to help it develop a wide variety of activities.

During the award ceremony, which takes place today virtually and coincides with the eve of International Volunteering Day, the 6 winners of the 5 categories of educational volunteering, communication volunteering, corporate sphere, entity social. All of them received a financial endowment of 5,000 € to invest in projects or solidarity entities which, in the case of IFEMA, was allocated to Save the Children projects.

HRDigital