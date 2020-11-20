IFEMA resumes face-to-face activities in March 2021

IFEMA is working hard to get back to normal and regain the pace of activity before the health crisis. All its efforts are directed towards the in-person programming of its fairs and, therefore, to be once again one of the great actors in the revitalization of business and the economic revival of the city of Madrid thanks to the significant impact generated through business tourism.

The encouraging news that is emerging sheds light on the gradual recovery of activity in a key sector for the recovery of the economy. Thus the kick-off will take place in March 2021 with the appeal of ESTAMPA, Contemporary Art Fair, which will be followed that same month by the great olive oil event WOOE, World Olive Oil Exhibition, the various fairs that make up Education Week (CLASSROOM, Postgraduate and Continuing Education Forum, RED INTERDIDAC Congress and EXPOELEARNING), as well as the MBFWMadrid Parade, which is expected to be held in March, although the final dates are still pending .

Also in April, there will be the fairs included in the International Gift Week (INTERGIFT, BISUTEX and MADRIDJOYA), in addition to the EXPODENTAL Scientific Congress, which will receive a notable participation of foreign professionals, Antik Passion ALMONEDA EXPOFRANQUICIA; MULAFEST and MotorMeetings by MOTORTEC, IFEMA’s new project for the automotive aftermarket sector, which will serve as a link to the upcoming MOTORTEC celebration; All the calls that will give life to the different economic sectors they represent. For its part, the month of May is also returning to its normalcy with the announcement of the major event on building and construction solutions, ePower & Building, which brings together the Veteco, Construtec, Bimexpo, Archistone, Matelec, Matelec Lighting and Matelec Industry rooms, in addition GENERA, the international energy and environment exhibition, which will be held in parallel; ARCOlisboa; the benchmark digitalization event for companies, DES-Digital Enterprise Show, and the major event for the global tourism industry, FITUR, Salon International du Tourisme, which is being held this year under the prism of economic recovery if necessary for this vital sector for the economy, and that this year exceptionally change its dates to May. Close for the moment the agenda of the month, an unconditional diary of the Madrid calendar for lovers of art and antiques, like FERIARTE Special Edition, which also registers its annual call in May.

June also confirms a large program. The Used and Used Vehicles Show will take place; the Environment and Sustainability Forum, FSMS, which includes calls from TECMA, the Cities Forum and SRR; TRAFIC, International Fair for Safe and Sustainable Mobility; Eco Living Iberia and Organic Food Iberia, which are being held in parallel, as well as IBERZOO + PROPET, which has a significant international presence and Gamergy – which currently holds its special edition online -. Already in July it will be possible to enjoy a new edition, also exceptional due to its change of dates and content, of ARCOmadrid, which has decided to move in July to offer the best guarantees of mobility and security. to galleys, collectors and international visitors. who will attend this great meeting with contemporary art, which is celebrating its 40 years.

The list of confirmations that IFEMA is working with for the return of summer has, so far, the September calls for the MOMAD, DIGICOM and PROMOGIFT shows, which come together in this edition to strengthen the synergies between the two sectors; the international gift week (INTERGIFT, BISUTEX and MADRIDJOYA), 100×100 MASCOTA and the MBFWMadrid podium. It is followed in October by major economic events such as FRUIT ATTRACTION, this time already in person, generating a significant deployment of assistance from countries and regions, as well as professionals from the international fruit and vegetable sector; followed by LIBER, 1001 BODAS, ESTAMPA, SALN LOOK; BIT MEDIA, dedicated to professional audiovisual technology.

In November, SIMO Educacin, FERIARTE, the fashion show at Gran Canaria Swim Week by Moda Clida, and C&R, from the air conditioning and refrigeration sector. In December, the most anticipated appeals to the general public are back, such as Antik Passion ALMONEDA Navidad and JUVENALIA. All the events to which are added shows, concerts and leisure activities throughout the year.

The novelty in 2021 will come with the incorporation in many shows of certain digital content and services, which will complete and enrich the offer face to face of the show, given the good contrasted results during the experience of the TV shows. face that IFEMA has the health crisis.

