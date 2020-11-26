Iglesias announces that in two weeks there will be a measure to avoid evictions

Pablo Iglesias says the government will present a measure against the evictions within two weeks. This was announced in Congress on Thursday, after Podemos’ amendment to the budgets for this issue caused friction within the coalition government.

In this sense, the Second Vice-President underlined that “sometimes the gaps and differences translate into positive measures for the people”.

“In the coming days, I hope that we will not take more than two weeks, the government will present a measure to avoid evictions without alternative housing for vulnerable people,” said the leader of United We Can, who assured that his vice-presidency and the Ministry of Transportes work “very intensely to ensure that he is ready as soon as possible”.

For its part, the department headed by José Luis Ábalos tells LaSexta that they will try to get him there before the end of the year.

Before the Joint Commission on Sustainable Development Goals, Iglesias acknowledged that evictions of vulnerable families continue to occur amid the second wave of the pandemic, as the current decree “does not have the ability to stop all launches “. For this reason, he said, the executive is working “to end all evictions during this emergency.”