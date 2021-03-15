Iglesias briefed Sánchez on his candidacy for Madrid’s presidency minutes before being made public

The president of the government, Pedro Sánchez, has learned that his vice-president, Pablo Iglesias, is leaving the executive to challenge the Community of Madrid a few minutes before the announcement was made public.

This is indicated by sources at United We Can, who claim that Iglesias transferred the information to Sánchez and that the collaborator of the violet leader, Juanma del Olmo, detailed all the details and the reasons for this move to the chief of staff of the Presidency. .

According to Violet, Moncloa’s reaction has been “very positive”. Of the socialist leadership, they recognize that they knew nothing, even if the political operation “is good” and can benefit the candidate Ángel Gabilondo, since United We can leave the Assembly in play.

On the other hand, from Moncloa, they recognize that there was this communication but, when asked if it will be Yolanda Díaz who will replace Iglesias as vice-president and Ione Belarra as head of social rights, they do not confirm. not that this composition is the one that ultimately emerges from the pending government restructuring.

According to Ana Pastor de Newtral, the ministers closest to Iglesias were completely unaware of him: neither the most important nor the most political, nor the candidate Gabilondo.

As explained in “ ARV ” by the journalist of “ La Vanguardia ” who advanced the information, Pedro Vallín, the first meeting with Isa Serra – spokesperson at the Madrid Assembly – was the same on Wednesday and she made it known that she did not want to repeat as a candidate.

“Thursday and Friday there were many meetings. They took this unwanted call very seriously, but it put them at a standstill. There was speculation that a minister or secretary of state might let the government at the top of the list, but everything was kept in absolute secrecy, ”Vallín explained.