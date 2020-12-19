Iglesias confirms Podemos pressure within government to “comply with signed agreements”

Updated: Saturday, December 19, 2020 2:13 PM

Published on: 12/19/2020 11:04 a.m.

Pablo Iglesias, head of Podemos and second vice-president of the government, claims the role of the party he leads in the coalition government, assuring that they are “very stubborn” to ensure that the signed agreements “are respected “.

During the National Council of Citizens of Podemos, Iglesias responded to the words that María Jesús Montero had addressed to him in the corridors of the Congress of Deputies, when she described him as “stubborn”.

“We need to keep working to make sure the government’s agenda is delivered. And, in particular, regarding the days and weeks to come, we will continue to work to ensure that no vulnerable house is cut off from electricity, water. or gas in this emergency context; we will continue to work to leave the labor reform of the PP behind and to improve the wages and bargaining capacity of workers, as this government has promised; and we will also continue to work so that retirees in this country do not lose their rights and their purchasing power. Let no one have any doubts, ”said Iglesias.

The leader of the violet formation claims to have been “voted for”, acknowledging that there have been “differences and tensions” in the defense of “different interests”. Of course, he puts these tensions into perspective: “All social advances are the result of a political conflict, which is the engine of democracy”.

Before concluding his appearance, he sent another message to his government partners, regretting that they voted against the investigation into the information of Juan Carlos I. “I honestly believe that the monarchical parties should be the first interested in what can happen, because the repeated refusal that the Chamber which represents popular sovereignty can control the monarchy, far from doing it a favor, what it does is to question the very principle of parliamentary monarchy ” , he argues.