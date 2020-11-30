Iglesias defends the eviction amendment with ERC and Bildu and considers it “absolutely normal”

Updated: Monday, November 30, 2020 1:16 PM

The second vice-president of the government, Pablo Iglesias, said in ‘ARV’ that the anti-eviction decree will be approved “as soon as possible” and that it is not a victory attributable to a party or to the executive, but rather “a victory for Spanish society”.

Iglesias said he hopes the anti-eviction decree will be “as soon as possible”, although he acknowledges there is “tug-of-war and discussions” within the government as the text is being drafted.

“As a government that we assume to be the most left in the history of democracy, we cannot assume that evictions take place without an alternative to housing,” he replied. “We have to hurry to respond to a problem that is not a problem of United We Can, nor of the Spanish government, it is a problem of our country which we cannot assume will continue to occur for that we are in the Spanish government. “

Regarding the controversy over the amendment to the General State Budgets (PGE) that the United Podemos parliamentary group has agreed with ERC and EH Bildu to ban deportations until 2023, Iglesias insisted that ” this is absolutely normal “and that the purple spokesman in Congress, Pablo Echenique, warned his socialist counterpart, Adriana Lastra.

Regarding this debate, Iglesias decided to minimize it and asked to keep the result. “A lot of people who hear us do not understand the amendments, what the government is presenting, the parliamentary groups … but they know what evictions are, that they can put them on the streets,” said the deputy. social president, who added: “The obligation of the government is for this to stop happening.”