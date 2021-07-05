Iglesias reappears at Complutense conference two months after resigning

Posted: Monday July 05, 2021 9:07 PM

Former second vice president and former United We Can chief Pablo Iglesias performed in his first public appearance since leaving the political frontline on May 4. Iglesias participated in a summer course organized by the Complutense University of Madrid (UCM).

Concretely, the former politician gave an inaugural lesson of the course entitled “Political Advice to Governments and Public Administrations”, which began on Monday and is led by the Dean of the Faculty of Political Sciences of UCM María Esther del Campo García and the professor of this university Jorge Resina de la Fuente.

The presentation of the former vice-president of the Government is not remunerated and participated in the inauguration of this course after being invited by the organizers. It is therefore a “specific” and “specific” intervention.

The truth is that since leaving active politics after the Madrid elections, he has spent two months without attending public events or commenting on social media.

Indeed, he did not attend the fourth Citizens’ Assembly of Podemos which elected the Minister of Social Rights, Ione Belarra, to replace him at the head of the purple formation.

With his participation in this course, Iglesias opted for an academic return to the public sphere, in front of a small group of PhD students in Political Science, and within the framework of the institution where he was a lecturer before promoting Podemos.