Ignacio Aguado leaves politics and Villacís takes over as new Cs leader in Madrid

Posted: Monday May 17, 2021 5:54 PM

Ignacio Aguado, leader of Ciudadanos and until recently vice-president of the Community of Madrid, has left politics. This was announced by himself in a post on his personal Twitter account. “After six years dedicated to the service of the people of Madrid, today I am putting an end to my political scene”, said Aguado, declaring that “it was a pride to lead Ciudadanos in Madrid and to share a project with so many exceptional people .. ”

According to sources close to the leader, Aguado took this decision after rejecting the commission of Inés Arrimadas, president of the training, to organize the next national convention of the party. Thus, he tendered his resignation as a member of the citizens’ standing committee and the national executive. These same sources also confirmed that Aguado would hand the witness over to Begoña Villacis at the head of the Orange Party in the Community of Madrid.

Beyond the message posted on Twitter, the former Madrid vice-president wished to wish his colleagues good luck and success in the next decisions, and assured that, despite his departure, he would continue to be an affiliate of Ciudadanos. In this sense, he categorically rejected any possibility of merging with the Popular Party or with the PSOE, although he thanked Albert Rivera, former president of the party, for the opportunity to have been part of his team.

Likewise, starting from the training, they assured the channel that Aguado wants to transfer to all Madrid residents the “privilege” of having been able to “serve them institutions”. With Aguado at the head of the party in Madrid, Ciudadanos succeeded for the first time in its history to enter the Parliament of Madrid (2015). Four years later, they managed to go from 17 to 26 seats and enter the regional government for the first time (2019).

However, after the electoral advance convened with Díaz Ayuso due to the fear that a motion of censure against his government would become effective, Aguado, who since the start of the health crisis derived from the pandemic has openly shown his differences with the president of Madrid, he stepped down for Edmundo Bal to lead the candidacy. Finally, the party did not obtain enough votes to enter the Assembly in Madrid.