Ignacio Garca strengthens the ranks of finleap connect

After closing a Series A round of funding of 22 million euros and acquiring the Spanish platform MyValue Solutions, the company renews its management team, in which Ignacio García occupies the position of Chief Strategy Officer

BY RRHHDigital, 2:45 p.m. – August 08, 2021



The first independent Open Banking platform in Europe, finleap connect, has renewed its management team, shortly after the closing of a 22 million euro funding round and the announcement of the acquisition of the Spanish MyValue Solutions, the second largest Open Banking company in the Iberian market. Spaniard Ignacio Garca, until now CEO of the company in Spain, will also serve as global strategy director and lead international expansion plans.

Executive and entrepreneur with extensive experience in the fintech and insurtech sectors, Ignacio has held senior positions in companies such as iZettle, Holvi, BBVA and Zurich Santander. In 2019, he joined finleap connect as head of the Spanish market, and a few months later, he was in charge of the creation of finleap connect Spain, assuming the position of general manager; a position now compatible with the responsibility of leading the growth and expansion of the company.

Ignacio Garca will be accompanied by Katja Hunstock, until now Head of Business Unit Open Banking, who becomes Chief Product Officer (his responsibility will be to define and lead the strategy and vision of this department and to implement the international growth plans of the Open Banking platform); and Uwe Sandner, formerly General Manager Customer Interactions, who is promoted to Chief Technology Officer and will be responsible for driving the company’s technological vision. The three make up the finleap connect management team, also made up of Frank Kebsch (CEO & MD), Andreas Reu (CCO & MD), Dr. Lea Maria Siering (CRO), Marco Berini (GM Italia) and Nicolas Montes- Edwards (GM France).

