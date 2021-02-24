Ignite will witness the future of mixed reality according to Microsoft

There is only one week left for the Ignite to begin. The Microsoft conference is taking place on March 2, and one of the topics that seems to have a prominent role is mixed reality. Something that seems to be paying off after turning the tide two years ago.

Initially, this technology was offered to mainstream users as part of the Creators Update. At that point, it looked like it could be a whole revolution, however, in the end, that interest wore off and Microsoft focused it on the business. In addition to the Hololens in their industrial version, we also see how mixed reality apps have a more professional fit with Dynamics 365 Remote Assist and other variations.

Microsoft turns to mixed reality in enterprises

The reality is that Microsoft hasn’t had much luck in the consumer arena. Manufacturers offered great devices and the giant tools of Redmond, but it didn’t have the expected relevance. This is why they are now focusing on a sure bet, business. With the title Showing the Future of Mixed Reality, we have a session on day one and its use in the automotive, healthcare and other industries will be showcased.

“Mixed reality is transforming the way we work, live and play. Businesses across industries are leveraging technology to drive transformation and seeing strong ROI. Join us to learn more about our vision for the future of mixed reality »

This is the summary of the conference we reported earlier. It seems that Microsoft wants to concentrate this technology for industrial use. In addition, topics such as Microsoft Mesh will be covered, making it possible to share experiences between devices through apps. It looks like in the next few days we’ll have to tell you a lot about this technology and its uses in industry.