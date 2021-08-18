IKEA opens new store in Las Rozas

IKEA announces the opening tomorrow of its new store in Las Rozas. Located in Eurpolis, a commercial area specializing in interior design, furniture and lighting in the Municipality of Madrid, with this new space, the company intends to bring design and inspiration closer to the populations of the west of the Community of Madrid.

“We are very happy with the opening of this new store in Las Rozas, which allows us to be closer to the cities of western Madrid. We wanted to offer our customers a great shopping experience, in a smaller format than usual, but this brings together inspiration, assortment and all our services in one place. We also put a lot of emphasis on planning assistance, so that our clients can design their dream home with the help of our experts. In addition, to be more accessible and make 100% of the assortment available to our customers, we will have a space where they can pick up their orders within 24 hours. you will be able to taste the best Swedish flavors on a magnificent terrace ”, underlines Javier Martn, director of the IKEA market in Madrid.

Located in its own building on Calle del Cabo Rufino Lzaro, 2, the new Las Rozas suburban store has a total area of ​​3,070 square meters, spread over three floors. The street level and the first floor are dedicated to exhibition and sale with more than 1000 square meters, while in the basement are the parking spaces.

DRHNumeric