Illa announces that he will be vaccinated when he “corresponds” because it is necessary to give “a normality to these processes”

Updated: Wednesday, December 23, 2020 11:46 AM

Published on: 12/23/2020 10:23 a.m.

The Minister of Health will be vaccinated against the coronavirus when he corresponds according to the vaccination plan, which divides the population into groups according to age, profession or pathologies.

In Salvador Illa’s view, there is a need to “normalize these processes” and follow what the protocols indicate. Likewise, he does not rule out being vaccinated publicly, although he is “not in favor” of doing so. Although he clarified that “if necessary” they will provide the vaccine against the media.

Speaking to “La Cafetera”, the Minister of Health also insisted on the importance of being vaccinated. In this sense, it is recommended to all your relatives and, in general, to the entire population. “It is an exercise in solidarity with the rest of society,” he said.

In this interview, he also defended the safety of the vaccines that will be administered to me, despite the rapidity of their development. “No security process has been ignored”, he defended before specifying that what has been done is “to relax the authorization mechanisms”.

Asked about the need to take a dose each year, he said a third dose might need to be given in 2022, although “the normal thing is that this type of vaccine generates immunity for a long time.

Precisely, this Thursday at the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System will discuss the distribution of the number of doses by the autonomous communities. However, at this time, it has not been possible to confirm how many vaccines each region will receive.