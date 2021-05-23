Illa defends dialogue with the government of Catalonia while Jordi Sánchez believes it will not deliver results

Publication: Sunday May 23, 2021 2:58 PM

The parliamentary leader of the PSC, Salvador Illa, hopes that this moment will be used, with a Spanish government “with a very favorable attitude, with an open attitude”, to relaunch the dialogue with a “constructive spirit, and not without the desire that things are going well. “However, Jordi Sánchez, the secretary general of the Junts, said in an interview with the newspaper ‘Ara’ that the dialogue table would not give results and pledged to” force a negotiation with the ‘State by confrontation’.

In an interview published this Sunday by El Punt Avui, Illa, who believes that a first exercise of dialogue would be to “lift the veto of a social democratic party, unprecedented in Europe”, maintains that if a single session of table The dialogue took place because “the government of Catalonia was not in position due to divisions and contradictory internal approaches”.

After recalling that now the first secretary of the PSC, Miquel Iceta, is the Minister of Territorial Policy and Public Service, the socialist leader stresses that he does not like “never to talk about the last opportunities” and adds that ” dialogue is necessary, the PSC has always defended it. ”

“Now,” he continues, “we have a Spanish government with a very favorable disposition, with an open attitude. We would do very well to take advantage of this moment. I’m not saying this is the last opportunity. . don’t like to talk in terms of now or never but I do, now’s a good time to do it. I hope everyone is going with a constructive spirit, and not without wanting things to happen good. “

Regarding pardons given to imprisoned politicians, he insisted that in this case “there should be no prejudice or privilege for anyone” and he promised that when the mandatory reports being prepared are completed , he will give his opinion on this request to be resolved.

According to him, “what always makes things easier in a democracy is respect for the rule of law. If it had been respected, we would not have reached where we are”.

On the other hand, he wishes “good luck and success” to Father Aragonès, but believes that “he is not starting off on the right foot according to the negotiation process” and thinks that his executive will not last four years, however, “he hopes. It is the case because it would mean that politics in Catalonia enters a more normal scenario ”.