Illa defends the need to know who refuses to be vaccinated although she specifies that “there will be no public list”

Updated: Thursday, December 24, 2020 3:25 PM

Published on: 12/24/2020 15:21

The Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, assured that “there will be no public list” of people who refuse to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, but he defended the need to know, “for guarantees” , that they were offered the drug and declined.

Communities like Madrid have deplored the number of doses they will receive, but the minister was frank: “Anyone who wants to turn hope into political conflict will make a mistake again”. “There will undoubtedly be those who will want to make it a field of political conflict, but we will not. I think they are very wrong and it seems to me that it is a bad way, but everyone decides what. what he wants to do in life, ”he said. thought.

Will there be a vaccination record?

The minister left this possibility open: “It has not been decided, we will see”, he replied. What provides for the vaccination strategy against the coronavirus approved on December 2 and updated on December 18, is the creation of a specific vaccination register, which will collect, among other aspects, the identification of the person vaccinated, but also of those who refuse to do so.

According to the document, it is important to record cases that refuse to be vaccinated in order to uncover “possible reasons for reluctance” in different population groups. And this will be done, said Illa, “with all the guarantees of privacy (…) But we must be able to verify, as the vaccination process progresses, that it does not There is no one who, as a Spanish citizen or resident in our country, has not been offered the possibility of a vaccine, ”he added.

“Every Spanish citizen will have access to a safe and effective vaccine if they wish. We should know that ‘Citizen X’ was offered the opportunity to be vaccinated and he decided not to do so,” said he argued. In this sense, he specified that “there will be no public list, far from it, it is a common practice and it is done with all the guarantees of the law on data protection”.

The best strategy to ensure the success of the covid-19 vaccination campaign “is not so much a sanction or a threat, but a conviction and persuasion that vaccines save lives, that they do. always done and will do it again. “and resolving” any legitimate doubts that citizenship may have “.

But to be vaccinated “is an act of solidarity, it is not only an act of selfishness of” I get vaccinated so that it does not infect me “, but it is also to avoid infecting others “. “The way is not to force, threaten, penalize, but to explain, persuade, convince, be transparent, have a very strict pharmacovigilance program, a special plan that is being developed … it is as well as we bet on Spain ”, he concluded.