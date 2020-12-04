Illa predicts that in June, between 15 and 20 million people will be vaccinated against COVID-19

Government President Pedro Sánchez said on Friday that he expected that by May or June of next year, between 15 and 20 million Spaniards will be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Sánchez presented this figure during his visit to Cantabria to present the plan for the recovery, transformation and resilience of the Spanish economy. Already before the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, had advanced in his visit this Friday to the Basque Country.

If the deadlines are met, Spain will be able to start vaccinating its population in January, according to health plans. The European Medicines Agency assured this week that Pfizer could be available in European Union countries before January 1.

The EMA has already started the evaluation of this vaccine and that of Moderna and announced that “if the efficacy and safety data are sufficient”, the compounds could be authorized for their use and distribution on the 29th and 12th. December. January, respectively.

Spain will have 10% of the total, or 140 million vaccines. Considering the fact that for a complete vaccination two injections are necessary, with the commitment the 47 million Spaniards could be inoculated with excessive doses.