Illa says Spain “has no proof” of the British coronavirus strain but “that doesn’t mean it isn’t there”

Updated: Monday, December 21, 2020 11:12 AM

Published on: 12/21/2020 9:48 a.m.

The strain of coronavirus registered in the UK has not yet been detected in Spain. This is what the Minister of Health indicated, although he warned that “it does not mean” that he has not arrived in our country.

In statements to ‘RAC1’, Salvador Illa pointed out that “it is possible” that this new strain “increases transmissibility”, although this has not been “scientifically” proven as yet. Likewise, he assured that Spain is the country, after the United Kingdom, with “the most sequenced strains” of the European Union. “In Spain we don’t have a sequence of this (the new British strain), but that doesn’t mean it’s not there,” he added.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding this new epidemiological situation, the Minister of Health called for calm on the effectiveness of the vaccine. With the information ‘we have’, he said, ‘the vaccine is also effective against this strain from the UK’.

Precisely, vaccination will begin in our country and in the rest of the European Union next Sunday, December 27, in a coordinated action. For the moment, Spain has bought 20 million doses, but will receive “periodically deliveries from Pfizer”. In addition, Salvador Illa hopes that “on January 8, Moderna’s vaccine will be approved”.

In this interview, the socialist leader underlined that between May and June, “if everything goes as it should, there will be about 20 million people vaccinated” and in summer, “70% of the population”. In this sense, he said that during the summer season “we will be in a situation more similar to that of 2019” and we will be able to travel as before.

From next Sunday, they will begin to vaccinate residences and health workers working on the front line against the coronavirus. This process will take place between January and February and involves the vaccination of approximately two million people. The criteria of “transmission, vulnerability or essential trades will also be taken into account, and thus groups will be formed”.