Illa warns that ‘complicated’ month is approaching but excludes house arrest

Updated: Tuesday, January 12, 2021 2:55 PM

Published on: 12.01.2021 14:18

The Minister of Health recognizes that the pandemic situation is “worrying” and that “very hard weeks and a very complicated month of January are coming”, declared Salvador Illa, who assured that the objective of health is that of here the weekend in all residences was injected with the first dose of the vaccine against COVID-19.

In this way, he said that the first person to receive the vaccine, Araceli, a resident of Guadalajara, receives the second dose on January 18, “and the vaccination of the others begins”.

On data reported by Health – it has reported 61,422 new coronavirus cases and 401 deaths since last Friday. An alarming fact that comes on top of a cumulative incidence of COVID which reached 435.62 cases, up from 350 last Friday – the minister insisted that the situation is complicated. Still, he said house arrest was ruled out.

Asked about the pandemic and the agglomerations recorded following the snowstorm, Minister Illa considers that no agglomeration is good, even though he considers that mobility has been reduced and “in this sense it has been good. “.

On the compatibility of his position before the ministry and that of PSC candidate for the Generalitat, he repeated on several occasions that he was concentrating on the fight against the virus and that he devoted himself to “101%” in this battle. in a few weeks which, Recalled, “they are not comfortable”.

The cumulative incidence has increased in all Autonomous Communities, placing six of them above 500 cases and skyrocketing above 1,000 in Extremadura (1,021 cases). In total, since the start of the pandemic, Spain has already reported 2,111,782 infections and 52,275 deaths from the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2.

The data on the occupation of hospitalizations and ICUs again put Spain in the middle of the ropes. Currently, the country registers a 26% occupancy by COVID patients of intensive care beds, which represents an “extreme” risk at the levels established for the control of the pandemic. In fact, six communities even exceed 30%. As of Friday, the percentage was 24%.

Plant cover has also developed. Spain adds 1,841 more hospitalizations than Friday, from 12.2% occupancy last Friday to 13.77% today.

“We are going to have complicated weeks, they show it in the occupation of UCIS: 26%. Hospital beds are already 13.7%, after having reduced the figures to 10%”, declared the director of CAAES, Fernando Simón, in press conference. The epidemiologist stressed that we must “be aware” that if we have spent relaxed days over Christmas, we will now have to make “an effort to control the epidemic”.

In that sense, he warned of the Christmas effect: “We had a better vacation than we could or should have and now we are seeing the results.” However, Simón ruled out that the increase in cases was linked to the new strain of coronavirus, and blamed the increase “on our behavior”.