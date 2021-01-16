Illa will appear this Saturday in front of the severity of COVID-19 data in Spain

Publication: Friday, January 15, 2021 20:14

The Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, will appear this Saturday at 10:30 a.m. before the boom in COVID-19 cases in our country. This was confirmed by the government in a statement in which it said the apparition can be streamed on the Moncloa website.

Spain has added more than 40,000 new infections and the cumulative incidence has reached 575 cases in the past 24 hours. An assessment of infections and incidence since the start of the pandemic, which precipitated the emergency appearance of the Minister, with the presence of a very limited number of journalists.

Illa already said last Wednesday that the pandemic situation in our country was “very worrying” and assured that there were communities in a much worse situation than that of the second wave.

“Make no mistake, we will face a few weeks of growing cases, hospitalizations and we must act according to the framework of actions to successfully fight the second wave,” the minister said at a conference press after the Interterritorial Council.

The data for this day is the worst since November 9, 2020, when, in the midst of the second wave of cases, he was already starting to plan how to stop contagions over Christmas, a task which, as this week’s data shows, shows. ne This has been achieved.

Faced with this general increase in the number of cases, some Autonomous Communities have started to take more restrictive measures, such as increasing their curfews or limiting social gatherings.