Illa, “worried” about the increase in the cumulative incidence: “No one is ruling out tightening measures”

Updated: Wednesday, December 23, 2020 7:58 PM

The Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, has shown his concern over the increase in the cumulative incidence that stands on Christmas Eve in 253 cases of coronavirus per 100,000 inhabitants. After the Interterritorial Health Council, Illa assured that “no one excludes hardening measures” against the increase in infections.

“It’s a promotion that worries us a lot. Things are not going well,” said the minister, stressing that we are entering a period, Christmas, where mobility and infections are on the increase. For this reason, he made it clear that the autonomous governments are ready to take more stringent measures and tighten restrictions “if developments continue to be unfavorable in certain parts of the national territory”.

In this sense, Illa said he was “satisfied” with the way the Autonomous Communities react, because he says “there is a strategy” and they act according to her. “Many communities have already taken measures”, insisted the minister, citing as an example the closure of the perimeter of La Cerdagne and Ripollès announced by the Generalitat of Catalonia in view of the increase in infections.

On this Wednesday when Spain records 12,386 new COVID-19 infections and 178 new deaths from the disease in the last 24 hours, Illa insisted on a “call for caution” and compliance with measures during this holiday . “We are at the beginning of the end, but we have to keep our guard and be careful. The evolution is not going in the direction we would like.”