Illa’s ironic response to the PP for criticizing his absence from the pandemic hospital: “Anyway”

Updated: Tuesday, December 1, 2020 6:31 PM

Published on: 12/01/2020 6:28 PM

The Community of Madrid today inaugurated the nurse Isabel Zendal Pandemic Hospital, the flagship measure of the regional president. If Isabel Díaz Ayuso celebrated the opening of a hospital built in record time and which will mean, according to the president, “an oxygen pump for professionals”, no Madrid opposition party attended the event , which severely criticized the Ayuso New Project.

Health Minister Salvador Illa also did not attend, earning him criticism from the Popular Party. “I find it a pity that he did not attend the inauguration of the Madrid hospital, whereas several weeks ago he attended the inauguration of Toledo”, criticized Román Jasanada, a senator ” popular”. And the senator added, shouting to the minister: “I hope that the reasons are not because in one place the PP and the Ciudadanos govern and in another the” sanchista “party”.

Illa responded wryly to the PP senator’s accusations, stating: “Your sudden affection for me continues to amaze me. Either way.” Thus, the Minister explained that Health has been “magnificently” represented by the Secretary of State, Silvia Calzón, since he attended the Council of Ministers which is held every Tuesday morning.

Indeed, those who attended the inauguration of the medical center are Silvia Calzón; the vice-president of the Community of Madrid, Ignacio Aguado; the mayor of the city, José Luis Martínez-Almeida; and the president of the Popular Party, Pablo Casado.

Health protests against Ayuso

During the inauguration of the pandemic hospital, which opens with virtually no staff to start functioning, dozens of health workers protested against Isabel Díaz Ayuso.

The professionals mobilized demand, on the contrary, a strengthening of primary care to decongest hospitals, which “is what is needed”, they say, and ensure that “it is absurd, a waste of money”.