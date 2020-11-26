“I’m going to celebrate Christmas. It’s about doing it right”

Updated: Thursday, November 26, 2020 7:45 PM

Published on: 11/26/2020 19:40

The director of the Coordination Center for Health Alerts and Emergencies, Fernando Simón, warned that this Christmas could be celebrated, but taking into account that the coronavirus pandemic has not disappeared. “It’s not about not celebrating Christmas, it’s about doing it right,” he said, making sure he himself will celebrate.

“I’m going to celebrate Christmas, but with all the measures. If instead of 35 we have to bring together ten people, then we will bring together ten.” “Christmas is going to be celebrated, but it must be done well, with some precautionary measures, which requires a time of mental preparation and awareness,” he insisted.

Thus, he explained that the measures will depend on the evolution of the pandemic but that they must be “energetic” to control the transmission of the virus on these dates. Now, the Health spokesperson said, we are at a “bad level”, but the forecast is for it to drop to “ease measures”.

This, he recalled, will not be homogeneous throughout Spain, which is why he suggests that the restrictions “will have to be adapted in each territory”.

Before Christmas, health is concerned about the Constitution Bridge. “What will happen after the bridge? We don’t know, we’ll find out later. Therefore, we can’t know at Christmas either. What you have to do is take the appropriate measures at the right time, “said Simon.

While the director of CCAES proposes that the measures to be applied at Christmas be adapted to the situation of the pandemic in each community, and at that time, the government and the autonomous communities have given one more week to agree on a plan with the recommendations for those days.

The executive’s goal is for there to be consensus when announcing these restrictions: “We will collect all comments and see if we can reach consensus next week,” Salvador Illa said on Wednesday, Minister of Health, adding that “the document takes work and that is why we have given ourselves more time”.