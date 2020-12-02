“I’m sorry to tell you that they will have a social-communist government for a while”

Updated: Wednesday, December 2, 2020 5:56 PM

In turn, to defend the general budgets in the Congress of Deputies, Pablo Iglesias, Second Vice-President and Minister of Social Rights and Agenda 2030, strongly accused the position of the right-wing parties. “I am sorry to tell you, ladies and gentlemen of the right, that you are going to have a social-communist government for a while,” he said, stressing the support that will make it possible to approve the Accounts which have already 187 votes.

Iglesias assures that these formations “saw the pandemic, not as a serious crisis, but as a great opportunity to bring down the Spanish government”. This, he says, is something that will not happen since general budgets are about to be approved this Thursday and with that, he assures, the support that the coalition government received in parliament on the day. of its training will be reinforced.

“It seems that we are going to leave this debate with the approved budgets and with the parliamentary majority which made possible this consolidated and strengthened government, with groups which have gone from abstention to ‘yes’,” he said. .

Citizens, in the “ no ” with PP and Vox

The PP and its partners of the UPN and Foro Asturias follow in the vote against, as well as the Canarian Coalition and the Catalan separatists of Junts and the CUP. Ciudadanos, who supported the treatment of budgets and offered to negotiate, also said “no” to the government agreement with ERC and Bildu and after seeing that only one orange amendment was accepted, that relating to the single health card. Vox is also against budgets, although in their case they gave up on tabling amendments and did not even participate in committee votes.