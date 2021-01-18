Image of a nasa supernova: Image of a neutron star in the middle of the supernova: image of a dying star among the supernovas

Washington

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) shared an image that people are forced to keep their hearts. This is an image of a neutron star passing through a supernova. A supernova is a terrible explosion in a star, after which the life of that star ends. Such incidents are considered rare and it is very encouraging to see them.

What was this neutron star?

This photo was taken by NASA’s Chandra-X-ray Observatory, showing this quickly bright neutron star among RCW 103 supernova survivors. According to NASA, a neutron star is packaged so that a neutron star the same size as a sugar cube can weigh more than 2 billion tons, roughly the equivalent of the highest peak in the world. mountain, Mount Everest.

The neutron star is the nucleus left after the death of a giant star. At the same time, when the energy is generated by the rupture of a star in space, it is called a supernova. During this time, the central core of the star explodes and propagates into the surrounding space. This is the last time for a star. The supernovas in our galaxy are difficult to see because they are often hidden by dust.

Scientist shocked with unique supernova, White Dwarf Star, traversing our galaxy at a speed of 5.5 lakh miles per hour

What is the advantage of the supernova?

NASA said sighting a supernova helps researchers measure the universe’s rate of propagation. It is also an essential element for understanding the physical bases of Brahmanism. Supernovas can be used as a yardstick to measure the distances of galaxies. It also shows how fast a galaxy is moving away from another galaxy.

neutron star