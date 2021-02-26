Image of red sprites of blue jet: images of red sprite and blue jet of space: image of red blue lightning

About four years ago, in July 2017, red and blue lightning was spotted in the sky over Hawaii. The photo was taken by the Jameson North Telescope at Monnaiah’s Gemina Observatory. America’s National Optical-Infrared Astronomy Research Laboratory (NOIRLab) of America released the image as “Image of the Week” on Wednesday. The views from these photos, and the views seen in space, do not seem less than imaginable. Here, we know how these rare lines are formed –

Photo taken like this

NOIRLab wrote that looking at the picture it seems there is a special effect. This phenomenon is called Red Spites, Blue Jets. It is very difficult to capture them on camera. They only flash for a tenth of a second and are difficult to see from the ground as they are usually found in the midst of stormy clouds. According to Peter Machaud of the laboratory, the telescope camera near the Observatory is used to monitor inclement weather. The camera system takes pictures of the sky every 30 seconds.

Why is this incident unique?

Electricity is typically generated between electrically charged air, clouds, and the ground. At the same time, Sprites and Jets originate from different places in the sky and move into space. Their colors are different, so they can be seen and identified differently. Red sprites are lightning-fast electrical bursts that are 37 to 50 miles upstream of the atmosphere and then travel into space. Some sprites are shaped like a jellyfish and some are shaped like a wire. These are called Carrot Sprites. Stephen Hummel, a McDonald Observatory specialist, photographed Jellyfish Sprites in Texas in July of last year.

How are blue jets made?

Blue jets form near the earth. They are cone shaped electric shocks and are brighter than sprites. These are projected upwards by the clouds. These storm clouds can be up to 14 miles above Earth, the blue jets move upwards until they reach 30 miles, then disappear. These jets can reach speeds of 22,300 miles per hour. Blue Jet was first captured on video by European Space Agency astronaut Andreas Morgansson in 2015. They saw these jets over the Bay of Bengal.

Rare view captured on the International Space Station camera