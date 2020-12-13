Images of the lunar village: Lunar village: How will the human house become on the moon? Tomorrow in pictures – European space agency publishes photos of future lunar colony

There were once promises to set the world on the moon and in the years to come it may become a reality. At least that’s what an expert from the European Space Agency claims. Recently, photos of Moon Village, i.e. Moon Village, have been posted and it is believed that their work can begin within the next 10 years. ESA adviser Aiden Cowley explains that lunar soil can also be used for structures that can be used to protect them from -190 ° C temperatures and radiation.

What will this “house” look like?

In photographs of the four-story cylinder-shaped buildings, the lower area can be used as a study area and as a launch pad to send missions to Mars. ESA Director General Jain Warner says his goal is to build a permanent base on the Moon, which other countries around the world can use as well. Cowley says the question is not whether “it” will happen, but rather when it will happen.

How will this house be built?

Cowley said: “It has to be done because if we are to explore the Moon, Mars or any place beyond that, we have to master this technology.” He wants to use the moon’s soil to build a three-foot-wide wall that the astronauts will live inside. This moon floor will collect robots and contains particles like glass. 3D printers will convert them into bricks that will be placed in the sun to dry.

Rajachari joins the NASA team

At the same time, the US space agency NASA is preparing to send an astronaut and an astronaut to the moon by 2024. The agency has announced the names of 18 astronauts for other missions to the moon with this Artemis mission . One of them is a king of Indian origin, whose father emigrated from Hyderabad and settled in America. Astronauts from other countries will also be included in this team.