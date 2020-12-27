Images of the start of COVID-19 vaccination in Spain

Publication: Sunday, December 27, 2020 10:52

Araceli and Mónica played in a picture for the story. They were the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in our country, a streak we will no doubt see many times over not only in the weeks to come, but in the years to come.

They have launched the vaccination campaign in Spain, the first phase of which will last until March and in which it will seek to vaccinate more than two million Spaniards.

Throughout the day, there will be more images of vaccinations in the various health centers of our country, images that will represent hope and the future without a pandemic.

The first that we collect are, how could it be otherwise, those of Araceli and Mónica, vaccinated at the Los Olmos residence in Guadalajara.