Images of the walk of the NASA rover on Mars: First images of the walk of the NASA Rover Perseverance on Mars: First images of the movement of the NASA rover on Mars

Rover Perseverance from US space agency NASA, which landed on Mars in search of life, has also started walking on the Red Planet. The rover made its first trip on March 4 and traveled 6.5 meters during that time. This reader was Rover’s first mobility test. Team members check and calibrate every subsystem and instrument on the rover. When the rover begins to do science experiments, it will travel 200 meters. The rover that landed in the Jezero de Mars crater will find traces of ancient life there. It is expected that if there was ever life on Mars, then its marks will be found here.

First march on mars

On its first trip, the rover spun for about 33 minutes. First, he went 4 meters further. He then turned left and then went 2.5 meters. Anaïs Zarifian, engineer for NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab rover mobility test bench, reported that this was the first opportunity to drive a tire and spin a rover. The driving of the 6 wheel Rover was very good. Now trust has been built about the training system and over the next couple of years the science is set to go where it wants to go. The images from this test are also very interesting to watch and tell the story of human footprints on Mars.

Test in process

Previously, the Perseverance software has been updated. In this, the software used for the experiment was installed on Mars by removing the landing software. In addition, its Imager for Mars Subsurface Experiment (RIMFAX) radar and the Mars In-situ Resource Utilization Experiment (MOXIE) instrument were also verified. MOXIE will attempt to build oxygen on Mars so the technology can be tested in the event that humans are sent into the future. In addition, two environmental sensors from Mars Environmental Dynamics Analyzer (MEDA) were used.

Preparations for the discovery of life on Mars

Sample preparation

Engineers also watched the rover’s 2-meter-long robotic arm move at different joints for two hours. According to Rover’s Deputy Mission Director Robert Hogg, this is the most important tool used by the science team, as it will be used to test Jezero Crater. Samples will be collected by drilling there. For this, using 23 cameras mounted in the first rover, we will see if there is a sample that we can get by collecting and studying. If such a sample is found, the robotic arm will collect it and keep it in its caching system. Future missions will bring these samples back to Earth for study.

