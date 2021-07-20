Imma Folch appointed President of Worldcom PR Group for Diversity, Equality and Inclusion for EMEA

The international network of independent agencies inaugurates this new position to federate and transfer all its global knowledge to its network of clients

Imma Folch, CEO and founder of the communications and marketing agency LF Channel, has just been appointed president of Diversity, Equality and Inclusion for the EMEA region of the international network of independent agencies Worldcom PR Group. After serving as EMEA Marketing Director and Global Recruitment Manager, Folch continues her journey within the organization and moves on to this newly created role that seeks to bring together the knowledge and diversity already existing in an organization as diverse as Worldcom. .

“Diversity, equality and inclusion are values ​​that are in Worldcom’s DNA. With partner agencies spread all over the world, from Sydney to Oslo, via Laos, San Francisco, Lima or Bangkok, to name just a few examples, the Worldcom network has grown and lives in diversity, respect and continuous collaborative learning. . My mission will now be to transmit all this experience to our customers, by offering them differential added value which is the key to the success of any business. Diversity is a fact, working on inclusion is the way to go for any organization, ”explains Imma Folch.

Founder and director of the marketing and communications agency LF Channel for more than two decades, and an active member for ten years on the board of directors of the largest international network of independent agencies Worldcom PR Group, NY., Imma Folch is a person who combines his facets and experience as a technologist, communicator and coach. Telecommunications Technical Engineer, her professional life has taken her from product marketing to communication. Along the way, he trained through an MBA at La Salle Philadelphia, USA, DAF Marketing at Esade and PADE at IESE. In recent years, Imma has completed her training with a Masters in Personal Development and Leadership from the University of Barcelona, ​​completed the NLP practitioner training at the Gestalt Institute and was accredited as an Executive Coach, rising from the focus on products. and processes for focusing on people as the engine of change.

