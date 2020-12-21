Impact Hub Madrid, recognized as the best coworking space in southern Europe

Impact Hub Madrid, the network of entrepreneurs with a pioneering impact in the coworking sector in Spain, has been awarded as the best coworking space at the South Europe Startup Awards which were awarded yesterday December 16, virtually in the virtual universe Virbela , with the participation of seven European countries: Spain, Portugal, France, Italy, Malta, Greece and Cyprus. The awards include a total of nine categories for Startup of the Year, Best Newcomer, Founder of the Year, Ecosystem Hero, Investor of the Year, Best Coworking Space. , the best accelerator / incubator, the best virtual solution for the job. as a team and a special award for the company or individual who received the most votes from the public in any of the above areas.

Among the Spanish finalists, there were companies as varied as Bankia Fintech, Bridge for Billions, Homy Jungle or Music Hood and profiles like Helena Torras, from PaoCapital; Felix Lpez, from SEK Lab; Guillermo Vicandi, from BNext or David Ruidor from Goin. Regarding the final awards for the southern European region, the Spanish candidates who have been awarded are: Impact Hub, in the category of best coworking space; biotech Flomcis, as a “newcomer”; the Business Factory Auto incubator; the hero of the ecosystem, Pablo Santaefuemia and Tams Szekr as best ambassador.

The palmars are completed by Portuguese candidates Didimo, a virtual solution for teamwork, and Ana Paula Reis, as investor of the year; the Italian Erika di Santi, founder of WeRoad, and her compatriot Luca La Mesa, the people who obtained the most votes from the public; and the Maltese company BrainTrip, startup of the year with an innovative project that contributes to the detection of dementia, by applying an algorithm to electroencephalogram (EEG) results.

“In such a complicated year, which has hit the business fabric hard and made relationships between people and teams difficult, it is very helpful for us to see our mission to inspire, connect and promote people. and the companies awarded this prize. who wish to collaborate to generate positive change through their work or business. They seek in spaces like ours the proximity of other professionals and their team, the inspiration they need to create and support the resources to grow their business and make it more sustainable. For this reason, this award belongs to the entire Impact Hub Madrid community, ”explains Mara Calvo, Director of Business Development and Customer Experience at Impact Hub Madrid.

The largest network of entrepreneurial communities

The organizers of the South Europe Startup Awards have recognized the international character of the pioneering network that Impact Hub represents as well as its vocation to create an ecosystem of continuous learning. As it stood out during the awards ceremony, Impact Hub Madrid is the largest network of impact innovation and entrepreneurship communities with over 17,000 professionals and reaching over 100 cities across the world.

Impact Hub Madrid offers an ecosystem of workspaces and meeting spaces, with supportive resources and opportunities for collaboration and expert advice to promote any business idea and make it more sustainable. In a year like this, Impact Hub Madrid has adapted its offering to complex and changing circumstances, transferring programming and experience into energizing communities and generating opportunities for networking and collaboration in the online format.

It has also renewed the offer of events and meetings, prioritizing security and complementing the use of rooms with online and hybrid formats so as not to give up what truly transcends, namely connection and meeting. In short, he maintained his support for the generation of innovative ideas and entrepreneurship, while developing new services to promote the growth of SMEs and their transition to sustainability.

