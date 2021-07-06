Impact of climate change: Impact of climate change: Climate change is leading the Earth to extinction

Main

About 2.5 billion years ago, life on Earth began to come to an end. Photosynthetic organisms began to thrive with the help of sunlight. The reason for this global cataclysm was such a thing without which it is impossible to imagine life today and that was oxygen. Of such creatures that were able to use it, only that was left on the earth and it began to turn into poison for the rest of the already widespread creatures. Professor Timathi Waring of the University of Maine America believes that the earth is once again on the way to the same disaster, and this time humans are in the place of photosynthetic organisms.

confinement relieved

With the spread of the corona virus epidemic, the markets of the world’s economies have come to a halt. Along with this, the air we breathe itself heaved a sigh of relief. According to a study published in the journal Earth System Science Data, a group of scientists monitoring emissions found that carbon dioxide emissions in 2020 were 34 billion metric tons, up from 36.4 billion metric tons in 2019. It believed this decline was due to people staying at home, traveling less by car and plane.

Impact on global warming: the heatwave has boiled icy Siberia at 48 ° C! 120-year record broken in Moscow

What’s the biggest problem?

On the other hand, there was huge opposition to sacrificing the economy to stop the epidemic. Obviously, this method is not used to deal with climate change anyway. Yes, for this the thing that has been focused for a long time is sustainable development. Professor Waring has a perfect theory for this, which links the development of the culture of human society with sustainable development. The biggest problem on the road to sustainable development is the social dilemma situation.

Why is it so difficult to fully achieve sustainable development? Waring’s theory revolves around when and how the attitudes of people and institutions are sustainable. “Current research identifies the types of behaviors and institutions needed to achieve sustainability,” he explains. This is where his theory comes in handy.

My gain, the loss of society

Why does this dilemma, called the social dilemma, arise? Waring explains, “Most of the environmental issues are the band’s. Where there are resources to share, a dilemma arises if my use hurts you. One person benefits, but others lose, and in the long run this process can be harmful. It also runs the risk of not achieving sustainable development. Therefore, it is important that groups learn a consistent attitude.

Environmental activists protest in America

Who’s to blame in all of this?

According to Waring, campaigns in many places like America, in which every person is motivated to take action, reduce waste, save energy, are a waste of hard work. In response to why this is so, he explains, “It is necessary to change everyone’s attitude, but targeting it as the root of the problem is wrong, it is wrong. ”

His advice is to focus on group behavior. Institutions should establish rules for major changes such as policy changes. The excessive use of resources should be stopped, the ecological way of life should be easy to adopt, should be made cheaper. Good work should be encouraged, a reward should be given, but there should be a tax for doing harm. All of these things need to be socially visible.

Unbridled mining then rampant population

In another research paper, economics professor Waring explains that human beings are not only genetic, but that a cultural evolution is also taking place. In clusters, it becomes stronger and ends up causing environmental damage as resources are exploited more than necessary. “We did computer simulations which revealed that the population was being destroyed due to excessive use of resources,” he says. However, in some places people could survive if they managed their local resources in a sustainable manner. Whoever has the most sustainable development has the greatest chance of survival, at least in theory.

Photo of a factory in Hebei, China

“Man brought destruction with him”

That is what can go forward and if all the local resources are properly managed and the environment there is taken care of, then the whole system can thrive. “Unfortunately, we are in a race to use more, produce more and showcase our wealth,” Waring said. They fear that with this we are leading the earth to destruction for the sixth time. He says that even in history, when we expanded from Africa to different continents, it is believed that after a few thousand years the giant creatures that already lived there became extinct.

Record heat in Antarctica, coldest place on earth, scientists energized

Hard to see but real climate change

One of the biggest challenges on the road to sustainable development is the uneven distribution of the role and impact of the problem. The average impact of every human being on the environment in America is 20 to 25 times greater than in India. At the same time, there are also a large number of people who believe that climate change does not exist. He thinks that only time has changed and that he will be fine.

As the quality of human life improves, so does the exploitation of environmental resources. Many times the change caused by this is so slow that people’s lives go on, the effect is not visible. Therefore, it is necessary to change the policies so that the thinking of the groups can be changed.

Get a reward too, taxes too

Professor Waring cites the example of a small statesman in America, how investment in fossil fuels was abolished there and it may be a small step but a decision made for a whole group. If big economies like California embrace this then a big change will be observed. It also takes into account the options available to society and the economy to take such a step.

People should try to elect such leaders at their level who can make major structural changes in that direction. Like taxing based on the cost of carbon, building social and political momentum, learning from places that do better.

People protest in Britain (Photo: Reuters / Peter Nicholls)

need to understand responsibility

For example, overhunting of fish seriously damages ocean and ocean ecosystems. Aquaculture or fishing does not eliminate this problem at the root, but it gives the responsibility to a group to take care of the resource entrusted to it. The responsibility for its success or failure is also that of a group. This allows us to see more closely our action and its impact, which shows our backwardness in terms of sustainable development.

Earth’s temperature could rise 1.5 degrees Celsius over next five years, UN report panics

do not be late

There must be pressure between institutions, between states, between companies, which can be taken to the level of governments. According to Professor Waring, “We will need tougher international economic sanctions against companies and countries that fail to take action to help stop climate change.” “The climate change crisis is huge and only getting worse, at a rate we never thought possible, and it is impacting the climate everywhere,” Waring said. So if people don’t take it seriously now, it will have to be taken later, but we can’t take it for long.

not to have to shoot down the army

Waring says there can be times when countries get so serious about climate change that if the goal is not met, it may be necessary to impose military sanctions. Instead of doing it in the future, we should create economic, political and social pressure today because it is so.

Why are scientists wasting money on Mars, the Earth in crisis?

impact of climate change on earth