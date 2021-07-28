Impact of solar wind on Earth

Washington

There has been some movement on the sun the effect of which is seen on the earth. In fact, there was a hole in the sun’s atmosphere, due to which the storms coming out of it reached the earth. However, for this reason there will be no damage, but beautiful auroras can be seen at the North and South Poles. This hole was observed on July 25 in the northern hemisphere of the Sun.

According to the US space agency NASA, solar storms typically travel at a speed of 10 to 20 million miles per hour. These originate from the sun’s coronal holes where the sun’s outer layer is cold, dense, and dark. Auroras can be seen on Earth due to the approaching solar storm on Thursday, according to SpaceWeatherLive.com. They can be seen from Vancouver in Canada and Minneapolis in the United States to Oslo, Stockholm, Helsinki and St. Petersburg in Europe.

Why do the auroras form?

The northern lights or aurora borealis and the northern lights or aurora australis look like a laser light show in the sky. For thousands of years, people have tried to figure out why this amazing light appeared. One theory about it believed that when particles emanating from the explosion of the Sun collide with the Earth’s magnetic field and the upper atmosphere, which emits many colors of light. Now this theory has also been proven.

What happens if the intensity is high?

Due to more intense solar storms, Earth’s outer atmosphere can be heated, which can have a direct effect on satellites. It may cause interference with GPS navigation, mobile phone signal and satellite TV. The current in power lines can be high, which can also cause transformers to blow. However, this is rarely the case as the Earth’s magnetic field acts as a protective shield against it.

