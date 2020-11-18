“Impossible is just an opinion”

Publication: Wednesday, November 18, 2020 12:10

The vice-president of the Community of Madrid, Ignacio Aguado, insisted this Wednesday on his request to carry out antigen tests on the entire population before Christmas via pharmacies, as he pointed out in Al Rojo Vivo .

Through Twitter, citizens announced that Slovakia tested its 3.6 million citizens for COVID-19 in just two days, ensuring that “the impossible is just opinion”.

It thus responds to the refusal of the Ministry of Health before the meeting of the COVID-19 group on Wednesday. The Secretary of State for Health, Silvia Calzón, indicated that the measure “must continue to be studied” and warned against the risk of generating “false security” with this type of test.

“Imagine the risk that is assumed in a population when false negatives can arise and someone can have false peace of mind in saying that they are not infected and continue to be infected,” he said. he warned.

With this statement, Aguado also responds to the doubts raised by the Minister of Health of Madrid, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, and by the President herself, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, who stressed that they need the central government to unlock the possibility that they can be achieved. Pharmacy tests.

Indeed, the Minister of Health indicated that the proposal is “difficult to achieve”, even if the entire network of pharmacies were to be used to carry out the tests.