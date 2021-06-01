“Impulse phobias” or the art of imagining committing the incurable … – ScoopCube

There are two phenomena in psychology that can affect anyone at any time! These two phenomena are known as “parasitic thoughts” and “impulse phobia”. These two concepts can lead an individual to view themselves as a malevolent person … to the point of fear of their own person?

What are these two terms that can ruin your day that started so well in the blink of an eye? But don’t worry, even if impulse phobias and parasitic thoughts can be uncomfortable, life-threatening actions very rarely follow them. Explanations.

What is Parasitic Thinking?

The “parasitic” thoughts, also called mental brooding, are generally expressed by the sudden, involuntary, and difficult-to-control thinking associated with the memory of a past event or an upcoming action.

For example, when you see a train go by, do you think you could throw yourself under it? Or could you jump while crossing a bridge? But everything seems to be going well in your life … This is also the case of a young mother who might think that throwing her crying baby against a wall would make it easier for her! It’s awful, we admit, but who has never had parasitic thoughts?

Some examples and solutions?

The Santé magazine website gives some tips on how to overcome these parasitic thoughts:

If these thoughts are related to previous expressions about your physique or personality, it would be enough to let your resentment express itself! Easily said, but sometimes difficult to implement! But every time you think about this remark, your brain will get stressed. And relief will come through the expression of what is stressing your brain. If you keep thinking about the worst that can happen in a situation, those thoughts will parasitize your brain. You waste mental energy for nothing and get into a negative spiral that can sometimes get out of hand … It is difficult to “clear” these thoughts from your head when you are imagining the worst for your child, on the road, in the car , away from you … send him a little message to let him know you are thinking of him … his answer should calm you down, unless it takes him hours to answer you … but then play down if he doesn’t answer you, it’s absolutely because he’s driving! And that it is forbidden to use the phone while driving!

Stop making to-do lists!

For some of us, smartphone calendars look like to-do lists that can lead to parasitic thoughts instead of calming! Seeing this list every minute when your brain has already printed it out causes unnecessary stress!

Instead of choosing a digital list, choose it on paper or in WhyNote Book! When you write down things that you need to do, you can save them without constant reminders! And lighten your lists, you will brighten your brain and get rid of parasitic thoughts!

And what are impulse phobias?

According to the Passeport Santé website, impulse phobia “is characterized by the obsessive and recurring fear of doing something irretrievable by harming someone or yourself.” And there are three types of impulse phobias:

The fear of insanity, the instinct to aggression, the fear of hurting The fear of a serious deed The fear of attacking yourself “Do not feel guilty. Verbalize your fears and thoughts. Photo credit: Shutterstock / Prostock-Studio

However, the causes of these impulse phobias have not been clearly identified. This can be due to traumatic events in the past (harassment, sexual contact, abuse). But also obsessive-compulsive disorder associated with a certain event, such as the birth of a child. Young mothers are sometimes afraid of hurting their baby!

Impulse phobias should be treated by a specialist who sets up cognitive and behavioral therapy. To make those experiencing these phobias aware that these are only fears and not realities.

Meditation or relaxation are also ways to learn to deal with negative thoughts. Parasitic thoughts or impulse phobias are disturbing in everyday life, measures against them are extremely rare! Don’t feel guilty about having these kind of dark thoughts, externalize them and don’t think about other people’s judgment!